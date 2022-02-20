Bhubaneswar: The third phase of panchayat polls in Odisha ended with a 71% vote amid a few scuffles in some districts of the state.

The state election commission will take the next step after receiving a report from the concerned district magistrate. The commission strongly condemned the attack on media personnel in the Bhingarpur block of Jajpur district on Sunday.

Police DGP and the Jajpur district administration have been directed to immediately arrest the culprits and take exemplary action against them.

Meanwhile, in the Mathili and Padia blocks of Malkanagar district and the Firingia block of Kandhamal district election was conducted smoothly.

