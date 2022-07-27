Kochi (Kerala): A 36-year-old man has been arrested for indulging in rash driving and ramming into several vehicles on a road in this port city in an inebriated state, police said on Wednesday.

Noufal was arrested from Thrikkakara based on a complaint from locals after he hit many vehicles and escaped on Tuesday night. A television actress, who accompanied him, was also taken into custody, but was later let off, they said. During the medical examination, it was found that the man was drunk.

The actress, who has appeared in several TV soaps, was arrested in a drug case in 2018, police sources said."Various sections of IPC including drunken and rash driving have been slapped against Noufal. The actress was allowed to go later as the man was driving the car," a police officer said. (PTI)