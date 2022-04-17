Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Transport Department and State Police have resumed a state-wide joint drive against drunken driving as COVID-related restrictions are being lifted by the State government following a drastic dip in cases. Consequently, around 2,600 drivers were subjected to a breath analyzer test on Saturday night.

In the night-long drive, a total of 251 drivers were detected driving under the influence of alcohol, and a total of 138 driving licenses (DLs) were suspended as per the directives of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety. Police and RTO staff detained 232 vehicles of the offenders and in strict action, 216 drunk drivers were arrested.

Meanwhile, in the Cuttack district, 59 drivers were detected driving under influence of alcohol and were arrested along with a total of 33 DLs being suspended in the district. Similarly, in the Subarnapur district, 20 drivers were found under influence of alcohol, and 17 of them were arrested.

