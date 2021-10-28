Hisar: Telangana's Nikhat Zareen clinched the title in the 52kg category as she defeated Haryana's Minakshi 4-1 in the final. Nikhat has been adjudged the Best Boxer of the Championships award for her brilliant show in the event.

Telangana's Nikhat Zareen winner of Women's National Boxing C'ships speaking to ETV Bharat in Hisar.

Talking to ETV India, Nikhat Zareen said, "There were a lot of challenges for me in this championship."

Nikhat has won a gold medal in the National Championship for the first time, so this gold is "very special for her... I will try my best to win medal in world championship."

Nikhat admitted that the fitness of all players has been affected due to pandemic. "I practiced a lot by staying at home during the lockdown, but they say that if you are hungry to get something, then no one can stop you."

Now Nikhat has set the target to win gold medal for India in the world championship.