New Delhi: The Telangana government on Tuesday sought an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court on its appeal challenging the high court's order for a CBI probe into alleged attempts to poach Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs.

On Monday, a division bench of the Telangana High Court dismissed the state government's appeal against a single-judge order to transfer the probe into the case of alleged attempts to poach BRS MLAs from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Mentioning the state's plea before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, senior advocate Dushyant Dave said there was an FIR related to "destabilising the state government". He said the single-judge bench had ordered a CBI probe and the larger bench upheld it, saying the state government's appeal was not maintainable.

"There is a grave urgency. If the CBI enters the investigation, everything will fail," Dave said. The bench, also comprising Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, asked Dave to mention the plea again on Wednesday. "We will list the matter. Mention it tomorrow morning.... Even without mentioning, it will come up next week," the CJI said. (PTI)