Medchal: A minor girl has become pregnant after allegedly being raped by two of her friends in the Medchal district in Telangana. The incident took place in the Chevella area in the Medchal district, where the 16-year-old girl who completed intermediate and is staying at home, was raped by two teenagers from the same village who were friends with her.

While one youth had been in a relationship with her in the name of love, the other manipulated her and got intimate with her. The girl's pregnancy was detected at a hospital after she complained of a stomachache. When the parents asked her about the pregnancy. she told them the truth after which the parents approached the police and complained about them.

Police have registered a case against two young men and are searching for them.