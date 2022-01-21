Hyderabad: The Telangana government launched a fever survey on Friday to assess the intensity of Covid cases. The door-to-door fever survey was launched through a combined effort from different government departments, including Health and Family Welfare, Municipal Administration and Urban Development and Panchayat Raj. The survey is aimed at identifying individuals with Covid symptoms.

With help of a fever survey, medical staff will supply medicine kits and isolate those who are suffering from Covid immediately, which potentially could break the transmission chains of the Omicron variant. Interacting with the media here on Thursday, Health Minister T Harish Rao said that following the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, it has been decided to launch fever surveys across the State from Friday.

“There is a large section of the population that is not getting tested for Covid because of mild symptoms or for other reasons. The fever survey is an attempt to provide Covid healthcare services at the doorstep of such individuals. The success of the door-to-door fever survey in containing the Delta second wave has encouraged us to launch a similar drive to control the third wave.

The fever survey is a unique concept at containing Covid infections, which has received due recognition from NITI Aayog recently. To hammer out the strategy for the fever survey, a video conference was held by Harish Rao with Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, District Collectors and other senior health officials.

