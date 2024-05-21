NIA Chargesheets Canada-Based Gangster Arsh Dala, Three Aides

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has claimed that Canada-based gangster Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala was operating sleeper cells and planned to carry out a series of terror attacks in various parts of Punjab and Delhi. The NIA further said that shooters of Dala’s gang were also planning to execute targeted killings.

The anti-terror agency on Monday charge-sheeted designated individual terrorist Dala and three of his aides while dismantling the pro-Khalistani terror-gangster network operating across multiple states of India. Canada-based Dala and his Indian agents Harjeet Singh alias Harry Maur, Ravinder Singh alias Rajvinder Singh alias Harry Rajpura and Rajeev Kumar alias Sheela have been chargesheeted before the NIA Special Court, New Delhi.

“The action marks a big leap in NIA’s efforts to destroy sleeper cells operated by Dala to unleash terrorist attacks in various parts of Punjab and Delhi,” the chargesheet said.

As per NIA investigations in the case (RC- 22/2023/NIA/DLI), the three aides were running a major terror gangster syndicate in India on the directions of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terrorist Dala. Accused Harry Maur and Harry Rajpura were operating as sleeper cells and were being harboured by Rajeev Kumar, and the trio had planned to carry out a series of terror attacks on Dala’s direction and with funds received from him, NIA investigations revealed.

“While Harry Maur and Harry Rajpura were the gang’s shooters and had the mandate of executing targeted killings, Rajeev Kumar was receiving funding from Arsh Dala for harbouring Harry Maur and Harry Rajpura. Kumar was also providing logistics support and arranging weapons for the other two on the instructions of Arsh Dala,” NIA investigations revealed.

NIA arrested Harry Maur and Harry Rajpura on November 23, 2023, and Rajeev Kumar on January 12 this year. “Investigations are continuing to destroy the entire terrorist-gangster syndicate,” the NIA said.

Read more: NIA Conducts Multi-State Raids In Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case