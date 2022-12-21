Patna: Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and accused its leaders of working on a fixed agenda to defame their Grand Alliance Government in Bihar. Tejashwi asked why the NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) is reporting only about Bihar but not about BJP-ruled States like Madhya Pradesh. He questioned why the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has not visited MP.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Tejashwi said, "BJP leaders are working on a set agenda to defame the Bihar government. A minister in Union government spoke in the Parliament. The Union minister was deliberating on the NCRB and NHRC reports. It was not our report and it had no connection with Bihar."

Elaborating further, Tejashwi said, "What was in the NCRB report. Why didn't they (NHRC team) go to Madhya Pradesh, a BJP-ruled state. It comes in their jurisdiction which is why they came to Bihar. But I am asking you (reporters) who stopped them (NHRC) from visiting Madhya Pradesh. The NHRC team never visited Haryana to check things there. Have you people gone through Union minister Nityanand Rai reply in the Parliament. This is nothing but a propaganda campaign they are carrying out against the Grand Alliance government in Bihar."

Lambasting the Bihar BJP leaders when they were helming the affairs in the state, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said, "Four months ago they (BJP leaders) were in power in the state. What they were doing at that time. What about those people (NHRC team members)? Either sent by the Union government or visited Bihar on their own. What they were doing earlier. BJP top brass asked them to work on an agenda. I didn't think NHRC team visited Bihar on their own."

Calling it 'set agenda' of the BJP, the Bihar deputy chief minister said, "BJP leaders are feeling ground under their feet is slipping; because we are working on creating scores of vacancies in the Bihar health department, education department and others. We have sanctioned 85,000 posts in the state home department, which was approved by Bihar cabinet recently."

"So BJP leaders are knowing very well that what we had committed to the people. Ten lakh jobs will be created in Bihar. It has now started taking shape. So they are feeling shaky. What we committed to the people of Bihar, we are working in that direction. We have sanctioned 1.60 lakh posts in health department, more than two lakh posts have been created in education department. So BJP leaders were working to dilute our agenda."