New Delhi: India’s strategy and diplomacy effort with the military in the forefront is paying off well with two major developments amid the ongoing trouble over Ukraine which is fast leading to the emergence of two camps of the global powers.

In its first ever participation in an air exercise in foreign skies, five of the flagship indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) fighter Tejas, will fly as early as next week to UK, to take part in the multi nation ‘Ex Cobra Warrior 22’ exercise scheduled from March 6-27, 2022. ‘Ex Cobra Warrior’ is considered to be the most important exercise of the 104-year-ol Royal Air Force (RAF).

Besides host UK, the other participating countries are India, US, Sweden, Saudi Arabia and Belgium. Besides “providing operational exposure and share best practices amongst the participating Air Forces, thereby enhancing combat capability and forging bonds of friendship,” ‘Ex Cobra Warrior 22’ will be a major platform for the LCA Tejas to display its maneuverability and operational capability and therefore explore its export potential.

Fitted with high technology and yet priced low, India is keen to offer its homegrown Tejas to foreign buyers even as the LCA has generated considerable interest overseas. The five fighter fleet will be accompanied by a C-17 aircraft to provide the necessary “transport support for induction and de-induction”.

On the other hand, about 40 countries—including US, Russia, UK, and France among the major naval powers—will take part in Indian Navy-hosted multilateral exercise ‘MILAN 2022’ that is scheduled from February 25 to March 4, 2022, in India’s eastern seaboard off Visakhapatnam. Earlier, an Indian Navy source had told ETV Bharat that at least 12-14 warships of foreign navies are expected to take part in the nine-day long exercise while the entire array of Indian Navy assets including major platforms will be participating.

Stating that the “Indian Navy is an instrument not only for power projection, but also for diplomatic outreach,” an official release on Tuesday said: “‘MILAN 2022’ will witness its largest ever participation, with more than 40 countries sending their warships/ high level delegations. This edition of MILAN would be larger in ‘scope and complexity’ with focus on exercises at sea including exercises in surface, sub-surface and air domains and weapon firings.”

A huge Indian Navy-hosted maritime exercise in the Indian Ocean is significant in the backdrop of the increased activity of Chinese Navy ships and submarines in the region. From February 11-16, 2021, the Pakistani Navy too had hosted its “Exercise Aman” which had seen the participation, among others of the US, China, Russia, UK, Turkey, Indonesia, Philippines, Japan, Malaysia, Russia, and Sri Lanka.

