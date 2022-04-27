Roorkee(Uttarakhand): Police arrested Dineshanand Bharti, the state convener of Kali Sena and imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 within a 5 km radius of Dada Jalalpur village after Kali Sena and Dharma Sansad announced to organize a Hindu Mahapanchayat on Wednesday in protest against the Dada Jalalpur violence at Bhagwanpur in Haridwar, Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

“Section 144 has been imposed in Dada Jalalpur and nearby 5 km area. All programs have been restricted. No permission was taken for this programme (Mahapanchayat). 33 people associated with this program have been bound down under CrPC 107/16,” Haridwar District Magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey in his order said.

As in this situation the programme had to be cancelled, Swami Anand Swarup released a video accusing the police of saving the accused. “"If the administration stops us from holding the Mahapanchayat, then its result will not be good. Therefore, allow the Mahapanchayat to be held peacefully," he said in his video message.

Threatening to conduct the Mahapanchayat even at the police station Swarup said, “The administration is trying to the accused. We don’t believe in violence. We believe in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam but the Hindu society will not accept such acts of violence that happened on hanuman Jayanati. This is anti-national and anti-social. There will be a Hindu Mahapanchayat and if needed we will do it in the police station".

The Hindu leader also demanded the arrest of all the accused who were involved in the violence.

On 16 April, there was a dispute between the two parties while taking out the procession on Hanuman Jayanti in Dada Jalalpur village that resulted in a clash between two groups Two bikes were burnt along with a Wagoner car. Many people were injured following which the administration had to impose prohibitory orders so that any kind of untoward incident can be avoided.