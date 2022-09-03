Haridwar: President of Shankaracharya Parishad and founder of Kali Sena Swami Anand Swaroop demanded protection for Jitendra Narayan Tyagi also known as Wasim Rizvi in jail. Swami has cited a threat to him and demanded that the jail administration and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami provide security to him. Jail Superintendent Manoj Kumar Arya said, "Facilities are being provided to Jitendra Narayan Tyagi similar to the facilities provided to the common prisoners. He received many threats. Hence, we are taking care in providing adequate safety to Tyagi in jail."

He further stated that Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi does not face any kind of danger in the Haridwar District Jail. Before going to jail in the past, Tyagi had released a video stating danger to his life. Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi (formerly Wasim Rizvi) was arrested by the police in connection with the Haridwar 'Dharm Sansad' hate speech case from the Narsan border area of Roorkee.