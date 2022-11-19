Tehri (Uttarakhand): A suspected security breach was reported near the Tehri dam site on Friday. Despite ban on clicking photos of the dam, two persons were seen clicking photos of the dam and relaying whats app videos to someone. To whom they were sending the videos, was not known to the officials.

Local residents of the area while confirming the incident, said that "They are also not allowed to take photos of the dam and asked to stay away from the area. The viewpoint near the dam lacks CCTV cameras. Besides CISF soldiers who are entrusted with the task of guarding vital installations or buildings or structures of strategic importance — were not deputed at the Tehri dam viewpoint."

Local residents and social activists Shiv Singh Bisht and Sohan Singh Rana said, "CISF personnel didn't allow us to stand near the Tehri Dam. Citing rules and regulations, local people are asked to stay away from Tehri dam. But the way two suspicious looking people were found clicking snaps of the dam from the viewpoint — suggested how the security of the dam was being compromised."

Tehri dam estate director Umesh Kumar Saxena said, "The CISF personnel have been entrusted with the task of guarding Tehri dam. We will pass on information to the CISF to install CCTV cameras at the dam viewpoint and deployment of constable as well. The live broadcast of dam through electronic gadgets is completely prohibited. We will probe the incident. Besides, drones will be used to keep watch on suspicious movement near the dam."