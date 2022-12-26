Mumbai: In another controversy around the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, an employee from the RN Cooper hospital in Juhu has claimed that the actor did not kill himself, but was strangled to death. Roop Kumar Shah -- who claims to be a staff worker at the hospital where Sushant's post-mortem was performed -- has come forward with claims that there was clear evidence of the case being a murder, while the hospital authorities are trying to hide it.

Shah claimed that the marks on Rajput's neck indicated that he was strangled to death. "He was strangled to death by someone and the photos of marks on his neck can prove my statement. The police have these photos. We handle all dead bodies at the hospital and we saw his too," he claimed further adding that the actor could not have hanged himself given his broken arms and legs.

"His body was in a distorted condition. There's no way he hanged himself with those broken arms and legs, it's impossible. Besides, the marks on his neck were also different than they usually are when a person hangs himself," Shah claimed, adding that he has seen the body up close as he was a part of the team present for Rajput's post-mortem.

"I had urged everyone to shoot a video of the (post-mortem) procedure, but nobody listened to me. I was suppressed and could not do much. I was getting retired in November and therefore could not muster the courage to take a stand against the higher orders. But my conscience is not allowing me to do this anymore. I don't know about other people who know about this. But I am constantly haunted by the truth I have been hiding. I just want justice for the dead," Shah said, further asking for protection from the 'higher authorities' owing to the dangers his statement can pose to his life.

"A man of truth lives for truth. A man of truth speaks the truth. I am worried for my life but I am sure the people in power will support me. I want to tell the Chief Minister that what I am saying is the truth and urge him to provide me with some protection," Shah said. His statement emerged through his conversation with a group of reporters in Mumbai on Monday.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14, 2020. The case was mired in controversy with several speculations about the cause of his death. The case also got politicized, while Rhea Chakraborty, the former girlfriend of the deceased actor also fell under severe scrutiny by the probing officials. The case was handed over to CBI after some substantial investigation, though it was gradually concluded to be a suicide case.