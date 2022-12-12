Surat: Most thieves steal valuables like jewellery or cash, but in a strange turn of events, a thief was nabbed by the Kapodra police for stealing gas cylinders. Acting on the cases registered in the Kapodra police station regarding frequent robbery of gas cylinders from houses in the area, a hunt for the accused was launched.

The police arrested one Raju Parmar and seized 25 gas cylinders from his possession. A bike was also recovered from him. The total cost of the stolen gas cylinders is estimated to be Rs 88,500. The thief, a resident of the Chikuwadi area, initially denied stealing the gas cylinders, but when asked to provide the bills, he gave in, informed Police Inspector Chaudhary. The police were able to trace him with the help of the CCTV footage. The thief used to steal gas cylinders by opening the doors with fake keys during the afternoon and night. He said that he used to steal gas cylinders because of their high price.