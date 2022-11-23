Neredmet: In a bizarre incident, an unidentified thief stole shoes from a house while leaving a stolen motorcycle behind in Telangana's Neredmet, police said. As per Neredmet Detective Inspector Pandurangareddy, the thief stole the bike of Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Adarshnagar under Bollaram police station, at midnight on the November 18 of this month.

Also read: Coimbatore: Masked thief's bid to steal cash from ATM goes awry

The thief later came to a house in Neredmet Balaramnagar, 30 km away, on the same bike. He left the bike outside and put on the shoes at the main door and went away. The incident was caught on the CCTV cameras. Police said that shoes have gone missing twice in the past in the same house. The police suspect that the person who stole the shoes in all these three incidents is the same.

At the time of the theft, the accused was wearing a helmet and could not be recognized. The details of the criminals who steal bikes in one area and leave them in another place for fun are being investigated. Details of the suspects are being collected in the areas of ​​Boinapally, Bollaram, Alwal, Malkajigiri, and Pate Bashirbagh police stations.