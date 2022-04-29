New Delhi: The Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, requested the Chief Justices of all the High Courts, wherever there are vacancies, to recommend the names for elevation at the earliest so that the vacancies can be filled up. He said that 126 vaccancies have been filled up in various High Courts and 50 more appointments are expected to be made.

The CJI was addressing the Chief Justices of the HCs who had gathered for the 39th Chief Justices' conference that is scheduled to take place in Delhi tomorrow,i.e 30th April, after a gap of 6 years. The Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and the Law Minister will also be attending it. CJI raised the issue of vaccancies and highlighted the need for the recommendation of names with an emphasis on social diversity. "In the past one year, we have got nine new judges to the Supreme Court and 10 new Chief Justice of High Courts," informed CJI.

The CJI highlighted 6 agendas that will be discussed at this year's conference. Strengthening of IT infrastructure and connectivity at all court complexes pan India on a priority basis, human resources and personnel policy- needs of District Court, infrastructure and capacity building: institutionalizing the mechanism for augmenting and creating state of art judicial infrastructure, institutional and legal reforms, the appointment of High Court Judges, emoluments of High Court Judges and augmenting post retiral benefits of High Court Judges.

Tomorrow the CJI is expected to even hold a press conference after the conference with the chief justices is over.

Also Read: Quota candidates getting more marks are entitled to General category seats: SC