Mandsaur (MP): A video of a woman brutally beating her 7-year-old stepdaughter in Gudbheli village of Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh went viral on social media.

The video, shot by a neighbour with a phone, shows the stepmother brutally thrashing the young girl. After the video went viral, the police took cognisance of the matter and started probing into it by registering a case against the accused parents. Soon, the police reached the spot and handed over the girl to the Child Welfare Committee.

The Child Welfare Committee took action and temporarily sent the girl to the orphanage. At present, the girl is healthy and while giving information to Child Line she said, "my mother does not give me food on time. She hangs me upside down from the ceiling whenever I ask for food and keeps me hungry. She does not even let me go to school."

According to Pipliya Mandi's outpost in charge, Rakesh Chaudhary, the girl and her parents were brought to the police station after the video went viral on social media." "She was not hurt but a medical examination would be done, and after that further action will be taken. The villagers had given information to Mandi police regarding the assault inflicted on the child. A preliminary inquiry is going on, so far it has come to the fore that the girl has been adopted, the rest of the inquiry is going on," CWC president Shankar Dodiya said.