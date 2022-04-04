Bengaluru: Sriram Sena chief Pramodh Mutalik has supported Maharashtra Nava Nirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's statement to ban loudspeakers over mosques in Maharashtra. He alleged that the police did not pay heed to his request and had not given any recognition to the request that they made on the basis of the Supreme Court order. "We have appealed for the ban of loudspeakers over the mosques six months ago. We have first appealed to the Department of Sound Violence Prevention but they didn't care about our appeal," added Mutalik.

Sriram Sena Karnataka state president, Siddhalinga said Thackeray's statement is welcomed. The sound of the loudspeaker can deteriorate the health of people thus the loudspeakers over mosques should be banned in the state otherwise, the statewide protest will be led by Sriram Sena in the coming days, Siddhalinga Swamiji has warned today.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister of Rural Development K S Eshwarappa told the media in Ankola of Uttara Kannada district on Monday, "If the mosque, temples, and churches start putting loudspeakers it will lead to conflicts between religions."

Earlier on April 2, Raj Thackeray urged the government to impose restrictions on using loudspeakers to avoid embarrassment to the public and take action against those who use loudspeakers.

