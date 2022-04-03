Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray had warned to take down the illegal horns on the mosque on the occasion of Gudipadava on April 2 or else put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa. Consequently, on Sunday, MNS leader Mahendra Bhanushali has started Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeaker by installing a loudspeaker in his office at Chandivali. Meanwhile, police have been deployed at the spot. The police have taken the MNS leader into custody for playing Hanuman Chalisa on the loudspeaker without permission.

"The police took away my amplifier but in the coming times, 'Jai Shree Ram' will be played on loudspeakers," he said. Mahendra Bhanushali also said, "Mumbai Police imposed Rs 5,050 fine on me and gave notice stating if I play it again, strict action will be taken. If the Maha Vikas Aghadi government doesn't take action, 'Hanuman Chalisa' will be played on big loudspeakers in front of Mosques."

MNS leader further added, "No one takes permission. So action should be taken on everyone if it is taken on me. The police did their job. Raj Thackeray said, do not say anything to the police. Action should be taken wherever loudspeakers are used."

He added, "Should enmity arise due to Hindu prayers? If anyone has problems with it, they should shut their ears and sit inside their houses. They'll be given answers if they oppose such things. I'm meeting Raj Sahab tomorrow to brief him about what happened. Raj Thackeray ordered 'Hanuman Chalisa' to be played on the road, I obliged but the police came and told us not to do it as it could lead to enmity, but was there any enmity over Mosque loudspeakers for so many years?"

