Hyderabad: After a delay of five days, the Southwest Monsoon finally arrived in Hyderabad on Monday. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon has advanced into some parts of Telangana. The IMD's Hyderabad office said the monsoon has extended to Mahabubnagar district.

It is likely to advance further in the next 48 hours. The IMD has forecast rains in parts of the state over next four days. Few districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places over Telangana. Thunderstorms, accompanied with lighting and gusty winds(30-40 kmph), are very likely to occur.

A 'Yellow Alert' (be alert) warning have been issued to districts including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Suryapet, Warangal, Jangaon, Siddipet, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.

While parts of northern and eastern Telangana received rains over the last couple of days, the dry spell continued in the rest of the state. Heavy rains lashed at isolated places in Mancherial, Bhupalpally, and Kamareddy districts on Sunday. The arrival of monsoon has provided relief to people from sweltering heat in some parts of Telangana.

The monsoon was expected to arrive in the state on June 6-7 but it was delayed due to weak sea winds in Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. According to IMD, moisture in the oceans did not come to the land due to lack of winds.

Gujarat

In Gujarat, the Monsoon has arrived two days ahead of schedule, bringing heavy showers to Mahisagar district and some other parts of the state. The conditions were favourable for further advancement of the monsoon in some parts of Gujarat, the IMD centre at Ahmedabad said in a bulletin on Monday afternoon.

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected at a few places in all districts of the Gujarat region, Saurashtra-Kutch and the Union Territory of Diu, Daman & Dadra Nagar Haveli during the next five days, according to the IMD. Parts of Gujarat received showers in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am Monday. Mahisagar in north Gujarat receiving heavy rainfall during the period, the IMD said.

Maharashtra

The southwest monsoon has also further advanced into the Konkan region, most parts of the Madhya Maharashtra, and many areas in Marathwada. Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to receive light to moderate rain or thundershowers, a regional office of IMD said in its bulletin.

Currently, the northern limit or the advancement line of monsoon is at Nandurbar, Jalgaon, and Parbhani and it will further advance due to favourable weather conditions, according to an IMD official. He said the next 48 hours are favourable for further advancement of the monsoon in the Arabian sea, south Gujarat, some parts of the south Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and some parts of south Madhya Pradesh.