Sonipat (Haryana): The Sonipat district police on Saturday arrested three youths for perpetrating target killings on orders of terrorist outfits Khalistan Tiger Force and International Sikh for Justice. All three arrested were reportedly receiving funding and supply of arms from abroad to increase terrorist activities in the country, especially in Punjab. The police have additionally seized AK 47 rifles, three foreign pistols and a huge quantity of live cartridges from the possession of the arrested youths.

Sonipat Police arrest three youth for targeted killings linked with terrorist groups

The three youths have been identified as Sagar alias Binny, Sunil alias Pehelwan and Jatin alias Rajesh. During the interrogation, all three confessed that they had received weapons from Mohali and Ropar in Punjab. They also revealed that they were in touch with the masterminds behind the terrorist plans - who facilitated them with funding from Pakistan, Australia and Canada - through social media across their mission, while the initial contact with them was also established through social media, as informed by Sonipat SP, Rahul Sharma.

The interrogation further revealed that all three were initially associated with terrorist organizations Khalistan Tiger Force and International Sikh for Justice, while the organizations had transferred Rs 5 to 7 lakh in their bank accounts. The terrorist outfits also provided them with arms and ammunitions, which they had received in Ropar and Mohali in Punjab. On December 8, the accused had reportedly killed a person named Avtar Singh in a brutal shootout in Ropar, which gave the police a lead into the probe.

While addressing a press conference, Sonipat SP Rahul Sharma said that the Intelligence Unit of the Punjab Police had provided inputs about some people living in Sonipat being associated with Australia and Canada based terrorist organizations. The three arrested were on the suspects' list of the police, given their previous criminal records. Acting on this information, teams of Sonipat Crime Branch first arrested Sagar, followed by Sunil and Jatin's arrests.