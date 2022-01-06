New Delhi: Amid the huge controversy over the cancellation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Ferozpur due to security lapse, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has sought a report from Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi about the whole matter and steps taken by the state government to probe the cause.

On Wednesday, PM Modi was stuck on a flyover in Bathinda for around 20 minutes, on his way to address a political rally in Ferozepur, as protesting farmers had blocked a road ahead.

According to reports, PM Modi after returning to Bathinda airport, had told officials, "Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki mein Bathinda airport tak zinda laut paaya. (Thanks to your CM, I have returned safely to Bathinda airport)."

Read: Providing security to visiting PM any state govt's responsibility: Home Ministry

According to the sources, Sonia Gandhi has asked the Punjab CM to keep Prime Minister's security at top priority. Channi has also briefed the Congress president about the entire issue and informed her that a commission has been set up by his government to investigate the matter. A committee comprising Justice (Retd.) Mehtab Singh Gill, Principal Secretary of Home Affairs and Justice Anurag Verma was formed, Gandhi was told.

Meanwhile, Congress party is accusing PM Modi of using this incident to gain "political mileage" in view of the upcoming Assembly polls. Many of the Congress leaders, including Randeep Surjewala and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, alleged that PM Modi skipped the Ferozepur rally due to low attendance.

Interestingly, Punjab Congress MP Manish Tewari has sought a High Court-monitored probe into this matter.

Read: Security Lapse Row: Congress accuses PM Modi of trying to gain 'political mileage'