Shirdi: Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, visited 'Sai Samadhi' in Shirdi on Sunday afternoon. While interacting with the media he said, "A woman who abandoned everything for the country is been summoned to ED office, instead of calling her to ED office she would have been questioned in her home. The kind of politics they are doing is absolutely wrong."

Talking about Rahul, he said "I and Rahul share similar thoughts about 'Sai Baba', sometimes I visit his Bharat Jodo Yatra, however, I remain backstage and look after logistics and arrangements. I am worried about his security as whenever our family is getting appreciation in the country, they attempt to do something wrong."

Praising the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, he said Rahul will be completing the leftover works of Rajiv Gandhi.