Kanpur: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the mass killing during the 1984 anti-Sikh Kanpur riot arrested two more accused late on Friday night. DIG Balendu Bhushan said, "sufficient evidence had been found against the accused."

The two accused have been identified as Brajesh Dubey and Rajendra Kumar Jaiswal. Both of them are accused of killing Wazir Singh and Satnam alias Simmi who was then residing in Armapur Estate. Earlier, 27 accused were arrested from Kanpur in the Sikh riots case. At the same time, a total of 96 accused were found by the SIT in the entire case.

Also read: Kallakurichi violence: HC directs police to form SIT to act against rioters

"Out of these, 74 accused have been arrested," said SIT. When the riot took place in Kanpur in 1984, at that time all the Sikh families of Kidwai Nagar, Barra, Nirala Nagar, Govind Nagar, and other areas were living unitedly. There were many such cases including arson, and robbery, in which people suffered a lot. A total of more than 1000 cases were registered. There were exactly 40 cases that were registered for genocide.