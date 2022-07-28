Ludhiana: It will hopefully be a perfect auspicious reunion on the upcoming Raksha Bandhan for siblings Sakina Bibi of Pakistan and her brother Gurmel Singh Grewal, brought up in a Sikh family in Jassowal Sudan village in Ludhiana after the two were separated during the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947. According to media reports, Pakistani YouTuber Nasir Dhillon worked to bring brothers and sisters together.

He uploaded the video of 67-yr-old Bibi Sakina's appeal on social media. When Jagtar Singh, Sarpanch of village Sudan saw him, he confirmed that Sakina's separated brother was in his village. Gurmail started crying after seeing Sakina's video. He lives in Punjab with his wife and daughter. Back in Pakistan, Sakina is equally excited to meet her brother.

She said that she was dying to meet her brother for a long time and always prayed that she would somehow meet him. She said her mother died due to her brother's separation. Gurmel and his family had written a letter to the authorities to send them to Pakistan so that they visit their ancestral home. While his wife visited Pakistan, but Gurmel could not.

However, he hopes that the authorities will issue him a passport so that he is able to see his sister across the border.

