Bathinda: Two brothers Mohammad Sadiq and Habib alias Sikka Khan were separated when riots broke ut post Partition. Mohammad Sadiq's family went to Pakistan and Habib Khan's family stayed at Nanke village in Punjab. But, it was an emotional moment when the two brothers on Tuesday were reunited at Shri Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.

Habib alias Shikka Khan had gone to Pakistan to meet his elder brother Mohammad Sadiq and on Tuesday both the brothers entered India through the Atari border. Habib before bringing his brother Sadiq to Punjab spent several days with him at his Faisalabad residence in Pakistan. Both the brothers relived the olden days they spent together. When Sadiq learned about the whereabouts of his brother Habib, he became restless to see him.

Mohammad Sadiq, keen on meeting his brother Habib from Punjab, India, urged the Pakistan embassy officials to make arrangements for his brother's visit to the country (Pakistan). Thereafter, the Pakistan embassy officials had contacted its Indian counterpart in New Delhi, to facilitate the travel of Habib to Pakistan to meet his brother Sadiq. After taking into consideration the humanitarian aspect of the matter, the Indian embassy had given its nod allowing Habib to travel to Pakistan to meet his brother Mohammad Sadiq.

Habib with moist eyes said he wants to spend the rest of his life with his brother. "Both the brothers were separated when riots broke out after the Partition of the country. My elder brother went to Faisalabad in Pakistan. On other hand, I stayed at Nanke village in Bathinda district of Punjab. At that time, we made a frantic search for Sadiq but failed to trace him out. Now, I want to spend the rest of their life with my elder brother."