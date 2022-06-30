Mumbai: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis turned from a king to a kingmaker on Thursday as he named Shiv Sena rebel MLA Eknath Shinde as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

No one had expected such a turnaround as Fadnavis was touted to be the next CM with Shinde playing the second fiddle. That was until Fadnavis pulled the masterstroke leaving all political pundits scratching their heads. Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday and staked claim to power. Later in a press briefing, Fadnavis said that Shinde was going to be the next Maharashtra Chief Minister. The oath-taking ceremony is slated for 7:30 pm today.

"In 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, people voted for BJP-Shiv Sena alliance but that mandate was insulted and Maha Vikas Aghadi government was formed," Fadnavis said in the press briefing. He added: "The decision that we have taken is committed to Balasaheb's Hindutva and for the development work in the constituencies of our MLAs. We have 50 MLAs with us."

Thanking him for his 'big heart', Shinde said that Fadnavis could have become chief minister by the numbers. "But he showed a high heart and I thank him," he said. "We went to former CM Thackeray with our constituency's grievances and development work along with advising him on the need for improvement as we started realizing that it would be difficult for us to win the next elections. We demanded a natural alliance with BJP," Shinde said.

Shinde said that a total of 50 MLAs are with him, including 40 MLAs from Shiv Sena. "We have fought this battle so far with their help...I will not let even a scratch mar the trust that these 50 people have placed in me - let alone break that trust," he said. Shinde thanked PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and other BJP leaders for "showing generosity".

"I express my gratitude to him along with PM Modi, Amit Shah & other BJP leaders that they showed generosity and made Balasaheb's Sainik (party-worker) the CM of the state," he said.