Mumbai: The man who is spearheading the present political turmoil in Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, rose from the ranks of a rickshaw puller and made his way up the ranks to that of the chief whip of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Agadhi government in the state.

Shinde's journey had been quite a ride. Influenced by the ideas of Balasaheb Thackeray, Shinde entered politics holding the hands of the Senas in the 1980s. Back in 1984, Shinde was appointed as the branch head of Kisannagar in West Thane. In 1997, he was first elected as a corporator in Thane Municipal Corporation. The seat of this crucial district fell vacant after the accidental death of Anand Dighe.

Shinde's hold over Thane is believed to have kept the Shiv Sena united and played a major role in strengthening the party cadre. It is believed that it was owing to Shinde's efforts that the Shiv Sena could come to power for the first time in the municipal elections held in 2017.

Moreover, Shinde's shrewd political strategies also helped the Sena gain power in Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation, Ambernath Municipal Council and Badlapur Municipal Council.

Shinde was elected as the Leader of the House in 2001 where he held office for three consecutive years. In 2004, Shinde became the first MLA from the then Thane Assembly constituency. In 2005, Shiv Sena was appointed as the district chief of Thane. After the reorganization of constituencies in 2009, he became MLA again from the Kopari-Panchpakhadi constituency and was credited for the victory of the Sena in the 2014 Assembly polls. It was then that he was chosen as the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra cabinet.

In December 2014, Shinde was sworn in as a cabinet minister and got the portfolio of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation. Soon in 2019, he got the charge of the Health Ministry.

"We were together yesterday, we are together today and we will be together in the future," an old friend of Eknath Shinde said adding that Shinde is in touch with most of his friends, calls on them at regular intervals and helps them out when they are in trouble. Going down memory lane, Shinde's friends can proudly say how satisfying their friendship with him has been. The slogans of Eknath Shinde Zindabad still echo outside the Wagle State Truck Lorry Association office in the middle of the Wagle Estate area.