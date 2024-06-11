ETV Bharat / state

Lack of Muslim Representation in Modi Govt 'Extremely Undemocratic', Says Sudhakaran

author img

By PTI

Published : 17 hours ago

K Sudhakaran, KPCC chief, criticized the lack of Muslim representation in PM Modi's third government, labeling it as undemocratic. He highlighted the absence of any BJP MP from the Muslim community and accused Modi of ascending to power through divisive rhetoric.

Lack of Muslim Representation in Modi Govt 'Extremely Undemocratic', Says Sudhakaran
KPCC chief K Sudhakaran (ANI photo)

Thiruvananthapuram: KPCC chief K Sudhakaran on Tuesday criticised the lack of Muslim representation in the third government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that this was "extremely undemocratic".

In a statement, the senior Congress leader said, "It was extremely undemocratic that the country's Muslim population was completely excluded when the third Modi government came to power, with not a single MP from the BJP being from that community."

Criticising Modi, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president said representation for all is a common thing in a democratic system. Referring to Modi's controversial remarks during the LS poll campaign, the Lok Sabha member from Kannur alleged that he came to power by making hate speeches.

Stating that today there is a strong opposition in the country, Sudhakaran further said that the INDIA Front and the Congress, which is leading it, will move forward by bringing together all people.

TAGGED:

LACK OF MUSLIMS IN MODI THIRD GOVTKPCC CHIEF K SUDHAKARANLACK OF MUSLIMS IN MODI GOVT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.