Just the Tip of Iceberg, Excited for What's to Come: Nag Ashwin in First Statement after Kalki 2898 AD Trailer Release

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Updated : 16 hours ago

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin is looking forward to the release of his ambitious project Kalki 2898 AD. After releasing the trailer, the director of Prabhas starrer said that the glimpse is just the tip of the iceberg and there is more exciting stuff in the store.

Nag Ashwin on Kalki 2898 AD (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Nag Ashwin spilled the beans on his much-awaited pan-India flick, Kalki 2898 AD. The filmmaker in his first statement after Kalki 2898 AD trailer dropped on June 10, shared the recently released glimpse has not even scratched the surface of what the film holds.

Initially floated as Project K, this multi-lingual extravaganza boasts big names like Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, with C. Aswini Dutt from Vyjayanthi Movies at the production helm.

Unveiled on Monday evening across social media platforms, the 3.03-minute trailer of Kalki 2898 AD, brimming with futuristic vibes and mythological undertones, paints a picture of a 'naya yug' looming on the horizon, hinting at an imminent clash of titans.

Ashwin, the man behind the magic, shared his emotions with a newswire stating, "Today, my heart brims with myriad feelings. As a storyteller, I've forever been captivated by the mystique of Indian mythology and the allure of science fiction. The fusion of these realms in Kalki 2898 AD is nothing short of a reverie, realized through the sheer talent and dedication of our cast and crew."

"This journey to this juncture has been nothing short of an odyssey. From our visionary producers and stellar cast to the brilliant minds shaping the narrative and the tireless crew, each soul has poured its essence into this cinematic masterpiece. We trust the trailer will swell the hearts of Telugu audiences and the entire nation, igniting fervent anticipation for the spectacle that awaits," added the National Award-winning director.

With stellar star cast including Saswata Chatterjee, Disha Patani, Brahmanandam, and Rajendra Prasad, Kalki 2898 AD is slated to hit the screens on June 27.

Last Updated : 16 hours ago

