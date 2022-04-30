Gaya: Shanti Stupa constructed near the Bodhi tree at Bodh Gaya in Bihar was made of shells used during the 33-year-long civil war between the Sri Lankan Army and the LTTE.

In an effort to propagate the message that war brings misery to humanity and spread the message of peace , shell, cartridge, and cannonball covers were collected from the battlefield and were used for the construction of this Shanti Stupa.

The Shanti Stupa is unique because it isone of the two Stupas built by the Sri Lankan government to spread the message that war was not good for humanity and it should not take place in the future. The other stupa was built in Sri Lanka.

Bodh Gaya is a major destination for Buddhist monks visiting from around the world. Lord Buddha attained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree. Lord Buddha's ashes are also kept at the Mahabodhi temple.

"The place is special for Buddhist pilgrims coming to Bodh Gaya from all over the world. The Sri Lankan government donated this unique Shanti Stupa to India. It was constructed from the remains of shells and shells used in the war between the Sri Lankan Army and the LTTE. The Shanti Stupa was installed in 2009 at Bodh Gaya after the war was over," Rahul Bhante, Incharge of Mahabodhi Society Center, Sri Lankan Monastery.