Santkabirnagar (Uttar Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, a Panchayat in UP's Santkabirnagar district resolved a rape case by offering Rs 1.25 lakh compensation to a minor rape victim on Wednesday.

As per the information, a 16-year-old girl from a village was allegedly raped by an 18-year-old resident of the same village on Monday evening while she was on her way to attend nature's call. Later, the girl informed the family about the incident. On Tuesday morning, the girl's father reached the police station with the victim and filed a complaint demanding action against the accused. After receiving the complaint, the police swung into action and reached the village to investigate the matter.

Villagers revealed that a family member of the accused youth was detained and taken to the police station, but later in the evening, he was released. On the next day, since the accused belonged to an influential family in the village, eminent people of the village intervened in the matter and a panchayat was called on in Dhanghata village on Wednesday afternoon. The panchayat came to a conclusion, that the family of the accused will have to pay an amount of 1.25 lakh to the victim's family as compensation and they allegedly took the money.

However, the SHO of the local police station, KD Singh denied having any information about the 'compensation' but assured action if a complaint is formally lodged with him against the accused.