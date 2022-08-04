19 women get life imprisonment for killing two
Gumla: A court in Jharkhand's Gumla district sentenced 19 women to life in a nine year-old witchcraft related murder case. The court of District and Session Judge-I Durgesh Chandra Awasthy on Wednesday also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of the 19 women for beating Berjania Indwar and Ignesia Indwar to death for practising witchcraft on June, 11, 2013.
The convicted women had summoned a meeting in Karaundajor village under Bharno police station following the death of a villager and held that alleged black magic being practised by the victim duo was responsible for the death and beat the two women to death. A day after the incident, the daughter of one of the victims registered an FIR against the 19 women. (PTI)