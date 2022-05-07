Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): Seven people died and two others were critically injured in a major accident after an unidentified car rammed into another car on Saturday morning in Mathura of Uttar Pradesh. The accident took place on Yamuna Expressway Milestone 68 in the Naujheel police station area of ​​the Mathura district. Police rushed the injured to Mathura District Hospital for treatment.

According to Mathura SP Dehat Shrish Chand, "Seven people died on the spot. Among the dead were three women, three men and a child. The injured are undergoing treatment at Mathura District Hospital. The car was proceeding to Agra from Delhi when an unidentified car rammed into another car carrying passengers. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The probe is on to identify the deceased."

