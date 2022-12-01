Bhopal (MP): The Madhya Pradesh Government is in the process of setting up a committee for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the State, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering at a government program the Chief Minister said that he is in favor of the Uniform Civil Code asking why should anyone be allowed to marry more than once.

" Why should there be two different laws(on the same issue) in the country? Why should anyone marry more than once? That's why I am setting up a committee in Madhya Pradesh in relation to the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the Uniform Civil Code gives the right to have one life so it should apply to everyone in the country. If the Madhya Pradesh Government decides to go ahead with setting up the committee in relation to the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, then it will be the second state after Uttarakhand to set up such a committee. The draft is being prepared by the committee constituted by the Uttarakhand Government and soon people's suggestions will be sought on it.