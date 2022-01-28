Ahmedabad: The security agencies on Friday seized some munitions belonging to the Pakistan Army from the Mundra port in the Kutch district of Gujarat. The Customs department at the port was reportedly alerted that 10 containers with nearly 200 tonnes of junk imported from Africa may contain some suspicious material.

As per the preliminary information, the 10 containers in concern were imported from Africa under the Scrap Shipping Bill at the Hindu Terminal at Mundra Port by Sai Bandhan Infinium Pvt Ltd, Ahmedabad. Based on the inputs about the containers being a matter of suspicion, the Customs Department, along with the central agencies at Mundra Port, has been conducting continuous investigations for the past few days. The imported junk containers that were stopped at the port today were inspected, in which the agencies recovered munitions used by the Pakistan Army, as informed by the officials.

The officials suspect it to be a matter of tax evasion since the duty levied on material imported to India directly from Pakistan is 200%. Sending the material first to Africa, and then to India might be an attempt to save the tax duty.

The customs department is currently investigating the matter and has expressed a possibility of bigger revelations in the coming days as the further probe progresses.