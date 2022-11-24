New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium led by the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, has recommended the transfer of seven judges on Thursday from High Courts.

Justice VM Velumani has been transferred from Madras High Court to the Calcutta High Court. Justice Battu Devanand has been transferred from Andhra Pradesh High court to Madaras High court. Justice D Ramesh has been transferred from Andhra HC to Allahabad High Court. Justice Lalitha Kanneganti from Telangana High Court to Karnataka High Court.

Justice D Nagarjun transferred from Telangana HC to Madras HC, Justice T Raja from Madras HC to Rajasthan HC, and Justice A Abhishek Reddy from Telangana HC to Patna HC.

To mention, the name of Justice Nikhil S. Kariel of the Gujarat High Court, whose proposed transfer was objected to by the Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association (GHCAA), does not feature in this list.

However, the name of Justice A. Abhishek Reddy does appear in this list, who has been transferred to the Patna High Court. Significantly, the Telangana High Court Bar Association has been protesting against the proposal of the Supreme Court collegium to transfer him.