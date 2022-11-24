New Delhi: The Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, said on Thursday that the Supreme Court judges are dealing with the enormous burden of workload and are under severe stress due to the task listing of cases.

CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice Hima Kohli, and Justice JB Pardiwala were hearing mentionings by the advocates for urgent listing of their cases when CJI Chandrachud made the statement.

"525 matters have to be listed before 13 benches for next week. The pressure is enormous...Believe me, judges are wilting under the strain. There are almost 45 to 50 cases before every bench," said CJI Chandrachud.

CJI Chandrachud has issued directions to the registry to streamline the listing of cases. The special benches are also constituted to hear the appeals regarding tax matters, motor accidents, criminal appeals, and land acquisition from next week. SC also plans on using technology to list cases to lessen the burden.