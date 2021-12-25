Chandighar: Members of the Punjab unit of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), has announced to contest Punjab Assembly elections and announced a party Samyukt Samaj Morcha.

According to sources, nearly 25 of 32 farmers’ bodies based in Punjab are likely to be part of this political front. The leaders of these organisations held marathon meetings over Thursday and Friday on the issue.

Sources said farmers’ organisations which are already affiliated with political parties might not be part of the party to be floated by the Punjab SKM.

Confirming the same, the Punjab SKM in a press conference on Saturday said that they would contest 117 seats in upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, and Beer Singh Rajewal will be face of the political front. "Party name would be Samyukt Samaj Morcha,' said a farmer leader.

