Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday that the party's initiative to provide 300 units of electricity free of cost if it comes to power in the upcoming assembly elections will be kicking off on Wednesday through the 'Nam Likhao Abhiyan' (Signing up initiative).

“The Samajwadi Party has included it in its manifesto to provide 300 units of free electricity. The campaign for this will be started from tomorrow. The registered name on the electricity bill will be filled in the form under this campaign. We will go door to door with this initiative and work to connect people," Yadav said.

The SP chief further noted that those who wanted 300 units of free electricity should fill up the form, adding that those whose names are registered for electricity bills should sign up. However, those without a connection in their name can register with their names as on the ration card, he also said.

Speaking about the run-up to the election campaign, the SP president said the party will be amping up its campaigns, once the COVID regulations are relaxed.

"Most of the criminals are in the BJP. There are cases against all the leaders including their chief minister and Deputy CM, so the recognition of BJP should be cancelled," Yadav said, talking about the PIL filed by BJP minister Ashwini Upadhyay in Supreme Court on Monday, which sought to end the recognition of the Samajwadi Party.

The former CM also said seat-sharing talks in the upcoming assembly polls with all allies were on and that candidatures would be provided based on mutual consent.

The UP polls are scheduled to start on February 10 till March 7, and will be conducted across seven phases.

