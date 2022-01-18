New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, BJP UP president Swatantra Dev Singh, Annapurna Devi, Sanjeev Chaurasiya among others were present at the meeting in New Delhi. The meeting continued till late night on Monday at the residence of Dharmendra Pradhan, UP election in-charge.

National president of the party JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BL Santosh, Sunil Bansal and Dharmendra Pradhan, UP election in-charge also attended the meeting. The BJP leaders also held a discussion with its UP alliance partners--Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal and president of Nishad Party, Sanjay Nishad for several hours for a seat-sharing formula with them. Tuesday's meeting is likely to take place at the party office only, in which sharing of seats with UP BJP alliance partners is likely to be finalised, said the source.

On Saturday, the BJP had announced the names of candidates for 107 seats for the UP assembly elections, wherein UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest election from Gorakhpur seat and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest from Sirathu seat in Kaushambi district of UP.

Of the 107 seats announced on Saturday, elections will be held on 105 seats during the first and second phases. Gorakhpur will go to polls during the sixth phase on March 3, whereas the election for the Sirathu seat will be conducted in the fifth phase on February 27. As per the list of candidates, BJP has denied tickets to at least 20 sitting MLAs.

"Denial of tickets to several sitting MLAs in the BJP has triggered dissension and to put a check on it, the party has constituted a panel of BJP MPs for taking care of such resentments," said the source.

