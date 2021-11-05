New Delhi: The cricket fraternity showered heartfelt birthday wishes on Indian skipper Virat Kohli as the run machine-turned 33 today.

From legendary Indian cricketers like VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag to the teammates of Delhi-born batter, everyone took to their Twitter handles to share wishes for Kohli on his special day.

Since, making his debut in 2008, Kohli has played 254 ODIs, 96 Tests, and 92 T20Is for the national side. He has several records in all the formats and is the only batter to have a 50-plus average in all three formats of the game at the same time.

"A very happy birthday to @imVkohli.Wishing you love, success and great health in the times to come. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli," VVS Laxman wrote.

"Tough times don't last long, tough people do. A once in a generation player, wishing @imVkohli a very happy birthday and a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli," Virender Sehwag tweeted.

"Happy Birthday @imVkohli. Wishing you good health and happiness for the coming year!" India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane tweeted.

"Not everyone is as lucky as me to be blessed with an elder brother like you. Thank you so much for coming into my life and standing by my side through thick and thin. I hope you get all that you truly deserve. Happy Birthday king @imVkohli," Mohammed Siraj wrote while posting a compilation video.

ANI