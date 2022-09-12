Hyderabad: When it comes to the Ganesh laddu auction, everyone mostly talks about Balapur laddu in Hyderabad as every year Balapur laddu breaks its own record and creates a new record. But this time another laddu auction has surpassed the price of Balapur laddu. Moreover, at double the price of Balapur laddu. Secunderabad Alwal Marakatha Lakshmi Ganapathi laddu price has created a new record in the state. It has even exceeded the price of Balapur laddu. In the laddu auction held on Saturday, the price offered for the laddu was Rs 45,99,999. Venkata Rao and Geeta Priya, a couple, had spent such a huge amount and got the laddu.

On the occasion, the couple stated that they have been getting Swami's laddus for the past two years. He said that he is very happy to get the laddu this year as well. The Marakatha Samithi said that they have set a new record with the blessings of Lord Ganesh. On the other hand, Balapur laddu was bought for Rs 24.60 lakhs in the auction held on Friday by Vangeti Lakshma Reddy, a member of the Utsava Samithi.