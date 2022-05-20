Jaipur (Rajasthan): Swine flu cases have doubled since last year with 32 new cases registered on Friday. Overall, 56 cases of swine flu and one death have been registered in Rajasthan with a maximum of 45 cases from Jaipur alone in a month. Last year, 21 cases of swine flu were reported in the state. Swine flu is slowly spreading in 10 out of 33 districts.

The state has been reported to have witnessed rapidly increasing Covid-19 and swine flu cases in the last month in the state. The swine flu virus becomes inactive when the temperature shoots up but even in 40 to 45-degree temperatures, they are surviving. Last year, 21 cases of swine flu were reported in the state.

After the increasing cases of swine flu, the state medical department has instructed all the Chief Medical and Health Officers of the state to collect the records of swine flu infected patients coming to government and private hospitals. So that people who came in contact with them can be tracked since it is an infectious disease and can easily be transmitted from one person to another.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Narottam Sharma said that at present the temperatures are high, so people are falling prey to the common cold. After which the patient is coming under the grip of swine flu. In the last month, there has been a rapid increase in the cases of infection. Dr. Sharma says that this is a viral disease, so it becomes active in any season.

The swine flu rapidly weakens immunity power, after which symptoms of cough, sore throat, high fever, muscle pain, and persistent running nose appear in the patient. The first case of swine flu was detected in the state in the year 2009 and later the number increased rapidly. After genome sequencing, it was found that the virus turns into a strain. Even the samples of the recent patients have also been sent for examination.