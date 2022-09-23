Agra (UP): Hurun Global Rich List 2022 where one should have a minimum net worth of 1000 crores to register, named 25 billionaires from Uttar Pradesh in the list released on Wednesday. Out of 25 billionaires, eight are from Noida, six are from Agra, five are from Kanpur and the remaining five are from Lucknow.

Agra mayor Naveen Jain and his three brothers Pradeep Jain, Chakresh Jain, and Yogesh Jain along with Mohammad Ashiq Qureshi and Himesh Singh topped the list in Agra.

Alakh Pandey (Physicswallah) from Prayagraj, Yashish Dahiya (Fintech) from Noida, Mohammad Ashiq Qureshi (HML Agro) of Agra, and Sushila Devi Singhania (JK Cement) from Kanpur were registered in the Hurun Global Rich List for the first time while Irshad Mirza (Mirza Tanners) of Kanpur secured a place in the list for the second time after 5 years.

The total assets of the 25 billionaires are 67,200 crores whereas, in 2021, Hurun Global Rich List revealed 22 billionaires from UP with total assets worth 67,100 crores.

A list of richest people in Agra includes Yogesh Kumar Jain, PNC Infratech, Chakresh Kumar Jain, PNC Infratech, Naveen Kumar Jain, PNC Infratech, Pradeep Kumar Jain, PNC Infratech, Mo. Aashiq Qureshi, HMA Agro, and Himesh Singh, Unacademy

According to the list released on Wednesday, watch group owner Murali Babu has been recorded as the richest person in UP. He secured 149th position on the list this time with a net worth of 12,000 crores while in 2021, he was at 177th position with 9,800 crores of net worth. Babu's brother Bimal Gyanchandani is the second richest person in UP, with a net worth of 8,000 crores while his net worth in 2021 was pegged at 6600 crores to place him in the third position in UP.