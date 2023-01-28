New Delhi: 'Amrit Udyan' earlier known as Mughal Gardens to open for the public from January 31, 2023. The Central government on Saturday renamed the Mughal Garden in New Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan to Amrit Udyan. Keeping in line with the theme of 'Amrit Mahotsav' marking 75 years of India's Independence, the Central government changed the name of Mughal Gardens to Amrit Udyan.

Navika Gupta, the deputy press secretary to President Droupadi Murmu, said, "On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the President of India has given a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as Amrit Udyan."