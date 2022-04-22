Mumbai: As intimated a day before Hanuman Jayanti on April 15, Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana are planning to recite the Hanuman Chalisa in front of CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence in Mumbai. Despite a notice by the Mumbai police against doing so, the Rana couple seems hell-bent on performing the recitation on Saturday, at 9 am, as they informed in a press conference on Friday.

The declaration has created a stir in the state with Shiv Sena supporters protesting in front of Rana's residence in Khar. Meanwhile, another group of Sena supporters led by Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant had also gathered in front of Thackeray's personal residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai, challenging Rana to reach the place. The Ranas, on the other hand, reportedly reached Mumbai this morning undercover, leaving the media and Shiv Sena supporters wondering about their whereabouts for a long time.

With a confirmed booking at the Nandgiri Guest House near Mumbai airport, the couple seemingly tried to distract the rivals who might be hunting for them. At around 3:30, the couple officially came forward through a press conference at their residence in Khar, wherein they declared their intentions of reciting the Hanuman Chalisa despite being issued a legal notice under section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to prevent cognizable offenses.

Ravi Rana told reporters here that he had demanded that the chief minister read Hanuman Chalisa on Hanuman Jayanti "to rid Maharashtra of crises and attain peace for the state," but Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, refused. "We will go there (Matoshree) to read the Hanuman Chalisa at nine tomorrow. We will cooperate with the police. I have asked our workers to ensure that law and order are not disturbed in Mumbai. Police and people should not be troubled," he added.

Shooting several other allegations at CM Thackeray, MP Navneet Rana dismissed Sena MP Sanjay Raut's statement that the husband-wife duo is engaging in a political stunt at the BJP's behest. "He speaks like a parrot every day," she said. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut, who was present outside 'Matoshree', accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to harass the Shiv Sena-led coalition government in the state and using the Ranas and MNS chief Raj Thackeray as pawns. "'Mahaprasad' is ready. Whoever comes, will get it," he told reporters cryptically. "But we want to show the BJP that the Shiv Sena is still alive. We have buried a dishonest friend like you. We are ready to bury you again," Raut said.

Earlier in the day, a team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Singe visited the Ranas' residence in suburban Khar and served them a notice under section 149 of the CrPC. "The section gives police powers to prevent any cognizable offense. The couple accepted the notice," the DCP said.

Amid the ongoing loudspeaker row country-wide, Ravi Rana had earlier demanded that CM Thackeray recite Hanuman Chalisa at home on Hanuman Jayanti, or bear the couple itself reciting it in front of his residence in Mumbai soon. His demand followed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's `ultimatum' to the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3.

