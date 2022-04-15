Amravati (Maharashtra): With the Azaan ban issue still brewing with a political hue in Maharashtra, Independent MLA from Badnera, Ravi Rana, has appealed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to play Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker at his residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti to be celebrated on April 16 this year. "I appeal to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to play Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker at his residence this year, follow Balasaheb Thackeray's footsteps. If he does not do so, I and my wife MP Navneet Rana, will ourselves reach his house and play Hanuman Chalisa soon," Rana said in a video released online.

The MLA from the Amravati district of Maharashtra also said that he and his wife have arranged for a Hanuman Chalisa recitation on April 16 at the Pagadi Wale Hanuman Mandir in the city. "We will be reciting it tomorrow between 9 am to 11 am. I have also made sure that all the Hanuman temples in Maharashtra get loudspeakers and play Hanuman Chalisa. We have also distributed loudspeakers to the temples that don't have them," he said.

The Hanuman Chalisa issue first flared up in the state when Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray urged the government to impose restrictions on using loudspeakers for Azaan, threatening to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers in front of the mosque otherwise. The statement triggered a tug of war between the political parties MNS and Shiv Sena in the state. It also led to several people trying to play Hanuman Chalisa in front of the mosques, leading to communal tensions at multiple places in Mumbai as well as in other parts of the state. Similar incidents were also reported in other states including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

