New Odisha CM to Take Oath at 4.45 PM on June 12; PM Modi to Attend Grand Event

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): The new Chief Minister of Odisha will take oath at 4.45 PM on Wednesday, June 12, officials said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Odisha's first BJP Chief Minister.

The Prime Minister will arrive at Bhubaneswar airport at 2.10 PM on June 12 and all arrangements have been made at the Janata Maidan here for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister and Cabinet. Apart from the Prime Minister, the Chief Ministers of various BJP-ruled states like Gujarat, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, will attend the swearing-in ceremony,

BJP Odisha legislature party to choose CM: BJP Parliamentary Board has appointed Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav as Central Observers for Odisha to choose the new Chief Minister. The legislature party meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 11 and the new government will take oath on June 12 said, BJP National General Secretary Vijay Pal Singh Tomar.

Suspense over Odisha CM: Suspense is increasing about who will be the next Chief Minister of the state. Besides Suresh Pujari, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal, KV Singh and Mohan Majhi are also in the race for the Chief Minister's post.

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Sanjeev Panda told reporters here on Monday that the swearing-in ceremony will start at 4.45 PM. "The Prime Minister will attend the ceremony. Security has been beefed up in view of the swearing in ceremony. The Prime Minister will head to the Odisha Raj Bhavan and then attend the swearing-in ceremony," added Panda.

The BJP stormed to power in Odisha by 78 seats in the 147-member Odisha Legislative Assembly. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) which was in power for over two decades, managed to win only 51 seats, while the Congress won 14 seats. Naveen Patnaik tendered his resignation to Odisha Governor Raghubar Das following the defeat of his party.